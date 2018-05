Saturday's High School Baseball Scores

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Vian

Loser's-Bracket Final

Chandler 8, Spiro 2, Spiro eliminated.

Regional Final

Chandler 7, Vian 4, if-game will be Monday.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Panama

Loser's-Bracket Final

Chelsea 3, Chouteau-Mazie 1, Chouteau-Mazie eliminated.

Regional Final

Panama 7, Chelsea 0, Panama advances to state, Chelsea eliminated.

At Wister

Loser's-Bracket Final

Rejoice Christian 6, Mounds 2, Mounds eliminated.

Regional Final

Rejoice Christian 7, Wister 4, if-game will be at 2 p.m. Monday.

