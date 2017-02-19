Saturday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores
Class 2A District Tournaments
At Howe
Howe girls 103, Wister 56, both teams advance to regional tournament
Oktaha boys 74, Wister 68, both teams advance to regional tournament
At Talihina
Talihina girls 53, Pocola 36, both teams advance to regional tournament
Talihina boys 61, Panama 34, both teams advance to regional tournament
Class A Regional Tournaments
At Okemah
Boys Consolation Championship
Arkoma 79, Porum 51, Arkoma advances to area tournament, Porum eliminated
At Tupelo
Boys Championship
New Lima 53, Red Oak 51, both teams advance to area tournament
Boys Consolation Finals
Stringtown 36, Smithville 32, Smithville eliminated
Class B Regional Tournaments
At Wapanucka
Boys Regional Finals
Leflore 50, Varnum 36, both teams advance to area tournament
Girls Consolation Finals
Leflore 49, Buffalo Valley 27, Leflore advances to area tournament, Buffalo Valley eliminated
Boys Consolation Finals
Buffalo Valley 71, Coleman 48, Buffalo Valley advances to area tournament
At Henryetta
Boys Consolation Finals
Whitesboro 52, Caney 38, Whitesboro advances to area tournament
Girls Consolation Finals
Whitesboro 55, Moyers 26, Whitesboro advances to area tournament
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
