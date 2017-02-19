Saturday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Howe

Howe girls 103, Wister 56, both teams advance to regional tournament

Oktaha boys 74, Wister 68, both teams advance to regional tournament

At Talihina

Talihina girls 53, Pocola 36, both teams advance to regional tournament

Talihina boys 61, Panama 34, both teams advance to regional tournament

Class A Regional Tournaments

At Okemah

Boys Consolation Championship

Arkoma 79, Porum 51, Arkoma advances to area tournament, Porum eliminated

At Tupelo

Boys Championship

New Lima 53, Red Oak 51, both teams advance to area tournament

Boys Consolation Finals

Stringtown 36, Smithville 32, Smithville eliminated

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Wapanucka

Boys Regional Finals

Leflore 50, Varnum 36, both teams advance to area tournament

Girls Consolation Finals

Leflore 49, Buffalo Valley 27, Leflore advances to area tournament, Buffalo Valley eliminated

Boys Consolation Finals

Buffalo Valley 71, Coleman 48, Buffalo Valley advances to area tournament

At Henryetta

Boys Consolation Finals

Whitesboro 52, Caney 38, Whitesboro advances to area tournament

Girls Consolation Finals

Whitesboro 55, Moyers 26, Whitesboro advances to area tournament

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley