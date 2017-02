Saturday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Beggs

Girls Championship Finals

Beggs 45, Heavener 37

Class 2A Regional Tournament

At Razorback Event Center

Championships

Howe girls 80, Rattan 55

Talihina boys 53, Rock Creek 52

Consolation Finals

Talihina girls 34, Pocola 33, Pocola eliminated

Wister boys 82, Oktaha 59, Oktaha eliminated

Class A Area Tournament

At Byng

Boys Consolation Finals

New Lima 49, Red Oak 48, New Lima advances to state; Red Oak eliminated

Class B Area Tournament

At Quinton

Boys Consolation Finals

Kinta 51, Whitesboro 24, Kinta advances to state; Whitesboro eliminated

