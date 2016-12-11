Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

Boys

Talihina 47, Vian 41

Girls

Vian 36, Talihina 17

Tournaments

Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Southside High School

3rd-Place Game

Fort Smith Northside 54, Howe 46

Eastern Oklahoma State College Classic at Wilburton

Championship Games

Blue Bracket Boys

Smithville 46, Leflore 41

Blue Bracket Girls

Smithville 53, Stuart 37

Gold Bracket Boys

Red Oak 70, Cameron 41

Gold Bracket Girls

Red Oak 46, Caney 41

Pick and Shovel Classic in Hartshorne

Boys

Championship

Wilburton 59, Tushka 50

3rd-Place Game

Oktaha 78, Clayton 53

Consolation Finals

Wister 59, Hartshorne 57

Girls

Championship

Tushka 51, Wilburton 35

3rd-Place Game

Hartsthorne 57, Wister 34

Consolation Finals

Clayton 46, Crowder 39

Porum Panther Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament

Boys

Championship

Webbers Falls 53, Kinta 51

3rd-Place Game

Canadian 60, Porum 55

Consolation Finals

Panama 77, Oaks 65

Girls

Championship

Porum 61, Oaks 37

3rd-Place Game

Hulbert 60, Webbers Falls 51

Consolation Finals

Pamama 40, Canadian 37

