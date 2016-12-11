Saturday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Talihina 47, Vian 41
Girls
Vian 36, Talihina 17
Tournaments
Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Southside High School
3rd-Place Game
Fort Smith Northside 54, Howe 46
Eastern Oklahoma State College Classic at Wilburton
Championship Games
Blue Bracket Boys
Smithville 46, Leflore 41
Blue Bracket Girls
Smithville 53, Stuart 37
Gold Bracket Boys
Red Oak 70, Cameron 41
Gold Bracket Girls
Red Oak 46, Caney 41
Pick and Shovel Classic in Hartshorne
Boys
Championship
Wilburton 59, Tushka 50
3rd-Place Game
Oktaha 78, Clayton 53
Consolation Finals
Wister 59, Hartshorne 57
Girls
Championship
Tushka 51, Wilburton 35
3rd-Place Game
Hartsthorne 57, Wister 34
Consolation Finals
Clayton 46, Crowder 39
Porum Panther Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament
Boys
Championship
Webbers Falls 53, Kinta 51
3rd-Place Game
Canadian 60, Porum 55
Consolation Finals
Panama 77, Oaks 65
Girls
Championship
Porum 61, Oaks 37
3rd-Place Game
Hulbert 60, Webbers Falls 51
Consolation Finals
Pamama 40, Canadian 37
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
