Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

Wilburton Roundball Classic

Boys

Championship

Wilburton 37, Red Oak 36

3rd-Place Game

Spiro 42, Poteau 39

Consolation Championship

Hartshorne 58, Eufaula 50

Girls

Championship

Eufaula 51, Stigler 46

3rd-Place Game

Poteau 45, Red Oak 29

Consolation Championship

Spiro 37, Hartshorne 32

Green Valley Conference Tournament at Keota

Boys

Championship

Wister 75, Panama 60

3rd-Place Game

Arkoma 66, Howe 51

Consolation Championship

McCurtain 72, Keota 52

Girls

Championship

Howe 71, Keota 16

3rd-Place Game

Wister 73, Cameron 51

Consolation Championship

Panama 47, Bokoshe 43

Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament at Talihina

Boys

Championship

Talihina 61, Rattan 56

3rd-Place Game

Cashion 2, Sallisaw-Central 0, Cashion won by forfeit.

Consolation Championship

Pocola 34, Antlers 31

7th-Place Game

Valliant 72, Haileyville 21

Girls

Championship

Rattan 50, Valliant 24

3rd-Place Game

Talihina 62, Antlers 48

Consolation Championship

Pocola 61, Sallisaw-Central 47

7th-Place Game

Caney 60, Haileyville 49

First National Bank Classic at McAlester's SE Expo Center

Boys

Championship

Wright City 54, Kinta 39

3rd-Place Game

Savanna 62, Calera 44

Consolation Championship

Whitesboro 55, Stuart 37

Girls

Championship

Wright City 60, Savanna 55, OT

3rd-Place Game

Stuart 61, Coalgate 42

Consolation Championship

Calera 54, Whitesboro 37

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley