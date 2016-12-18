Saturday's High School Basketball Scores
Wilburton Roundball Classic
Boys
Championship
Wilburton 37, Red Oak 36
3rd-Place Game
Spiro 42, Poteau 39
Consolation Championship
Hartshorne 58, Eufaula 50
Girls
Championship
Eufaula 51, Stigler 46
3rd-Place Game
Poteau 45, Red Oak 29
Consolation Championship
Spiro 37, Hartshorne 32
Green Valley Conference Tournament at Keota
Boys
Championship
Wister 75, Panama 60
3rd-Place Game
Arkoma 66, Howe 51
Consolation Championship
McCurtain 72, Keota 52
Girls
Championship
Howe 71, Keota 16
3rd-Place Game
Wister 73, Cameron 51
Consolation Championship
Panama 47, Bokoshe 43
Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament at Talihina
Boys
Championship
Talihina 61, Rattan 56
3rd-Place Game
Cashion 2, Sallisaw-Central 0, Cashion won by forfeit.
Consolation Championship
Pocola 34, Antlers 31
7th-Place Game
Valliant 72, Haileyville 21
Girls
Championship
Rattan 50, Valliant 24
3rd-Place Game
Talihina 62, Antlers 48
Consolation Championship
Pocola 61, Sallisaw-Central 47
7th-Place Game
Caney 60, Haileyville 49
First National Bank Classic at McAlester's SE Expo Center
Boys
Championship
Wright City 54, Kinta 39
3rd-Place Game
Savanna 62, Calera 44
Consolation Championship
Whitesboro 55, Stuart 37
Girls
Championship
Wright City 60, Savanna 55, OT
3rd-Place Game
Stuart 61, Coalgate 42
Consolation Championship
Calera 54, Whitesboro 37
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
