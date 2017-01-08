Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

Henryetta Tournament

Boys

Championship

Tulsa Metro Christian 52, WIlburton 39

3rd-Place Game

Poteau 63, Bristow 51

Consolation Semifinals

Eufaula 55, Morris 44

Canadian 68, Henryetta 55

Girls

Championship

Tulsa Metro Christian 54, Eufaula 42

3rd-Place Game

Poteau 51, Bristow 47

Consolation Semifinals

Wilburton 48, Henryetta 23

Morris 48, Canadian 41

Muskogee Bedouin Shrine Classic

Boys

Championship

Okay 49, Red Oak 39

3rd-Place Game

Warner 41, Oktaha 40

Consolation Finals

Haskell 67, Green Country Defenders 65

7th-Place Game

Spiro 48, Porter Consolidated 27

Girls

Championship

Sequoyah-Tahlequah 72, Porter Consolidated 24

3rd-Place Game

Spiro 41, Warner 37

Consolation Finals

Okay 47, Haskell 35

7th-Place Game

Red Oak 50, Oktaha 27

Kingston New Years Classic

Boys

Championship Semifinals

Dale 55, Talihina 49

Kingston 53, Latta 50

Consolation Semifinals

Atoka 54, Tishomingo 42

Silo 53, Rock Creek 51, OT

Girls

Championship Semifinals

Dale 52, Tishomingo 21

Kingston 35, Latta 33

Consolation Semifinals

Talihina 59, Atoka 45

Rock Creek 47, Silo 35

Arkansas River Shootout

Boys

Championship Semifinals

Leflore 46, Savanna 44

Webbers Falls 62, Oaks 43

Consolation Semifinals

Watts 86, Whitesboro 83, OT

Porum 57, Midway 45

Girls

Championship Semifinals

Savanna 58, Webbers Falls 34

Porum 70, Oaks 42

Consolation Semifinals

Leflore 36, Whitesboro 35

Watts 55, Midway 25

Court of Dreams in Oklahoma City

Boys

Wright City 67, Smithville 55

Girls

Wright City 61, Smithville 37

Moyers Tournament

Boys

Buffalo Valley 59, Clayton 50

Girls

Fort Towson 52, Smithville 30

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley