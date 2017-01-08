Saturday's High School Basketball Scores
Henryetta Tournament
Boys
Championship
Tulsa Metro Christian 52, WIlburton 39
3rd-Place Game
Poteau 63, Bristow 51
Consolation Semifinals
Eufaula 55, Morris 44
Canadian 68, Henryetta 55
Girls
Championship
Tulsa Metro Christian 54, Eufaula 42
3rd-Place Game
Poteau 51, Bristow 47
Consolation Semifinals
Wilburton 48, Henryetta 23
Morris 48, Canadian 41
Muskogee Bedouin Shrine Classic
Boys
Championship
Okay 49, Red Oak 39
3rd-Place Game
Warner 41, Oktaha 40
Consolation Finals
Haskell 67, Green Country Defenders 65
7th-Place Game
Spiro 48, Porter Consolidated 27
Girls
Championship
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 72, Porter Consolidated 24
3rd-Place Game
Spiro 41, Warner 37
Consolation Finals
Okay 47, Haskell 35
7th-Place Game
Red Oak 50, Oktaha 27
Kingston New Years Classic
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Dale 55, Talihina 49
Kingston 53, Latta 50
Consolation Semifinals
Atoka 54, Tishomingo 42
Silo 53, Rock Creek 51, OT
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Dale 52, Tishomingo 21
Kingston 35, Latta 33
Consolation Semifinals
Talihina 59, Atoka 45
Rock Creek 47, Silo 35
Arkansas River Shootout
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Leflore 46, Savanna 44
Webbers Falls 62, Oaks 43
Consolation Semifinals
Watts 86, Whitesboro 83, OT
Porum 57, Midway 45
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Savanna 58, Webbers Falls 34
Porum 70, Oaks 42
Consolation Semifinals
Leflore 36, Whitesboro 35
Watts 55, Midway 25
Court of Dreams in Oklahoma City
Boys
Wright City 67, Smithville 55
Girls
Wright City 61, Smithville 37
Moyers Tournament
Boys
Buffalo Valley 59, Clayton 50
Girls
Fort Towson 52, Smithville 30
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
