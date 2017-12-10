Saturday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Talihina 58, Vian 49, OT
Girls
Talihina 39, Vian 31, OT
Tournaments
Pick and Shovel Classic in Hartshorne
Boys
Championship
Oktaha 66, Wilburton 62
3rd-Place Game
Clayton 65, Wister 48
Consolation Championship
Hartshorne 54, Tushka 27
Girls
Championship
Hartshorne 52, Wilburton 40
3rd-Place Game
Tushka 53, Clayton 38
Consolation Championship
Crowder 47, Oktaha 27
Porum Invitational Tournament
Boys
Championship
Panama 52, Webbers Falls 46
3rd-Place Game
Canadian 41, McCurtain 37
Consolation Championship
Hulbert 56, Cave Springs 49
Girls
Championship
Hulbert 51, Porum 45
3rd-Place Game
Panama 43, Canadian 33
Consolation Championship
McCurtain 45, Webbers Falls 41
Quinton Tournament
Girls
Championship
Pocola 69, Morris 32
3rd-Place Game
Quinton 28, Rattan 24
Consolation Championship
Caddo 41, Warner 23
7th-Place Game
Weleetka 41, Howe JV 37
Boys
Championship
Rattan 49, Caddo 44
3rd-Place Game
Howe 78, Quinton 54
Consolation Championship
Morris 48, Warner 47
7th-Place Game
Pocola 47, Weleetka 33
Nike Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Northside High School
Championship
Fort Smith Northside 41, Van Buren, Ark., 33
3rd-Place Game
Bossier City, La., 71, Howe 68
Consolation Championship
Altus Navajo 41, Vinita 39
7th-Place Game
Tulsa East Central 48, Fort Smith Southside 34
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
