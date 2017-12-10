Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS — The Pocola Lady Indians won the Quinton Tournament on Saturday night at the Quinton Event Center. Photo by Kerry HarveyRECORD-SETTING PERFORMANCE — Howe's Jalei Oglesby, center, set the three-day scoring record at last weekend's Nike Tournament of Champions, which took place at Fort Smith [Ark.] Northside High School. Photo by Holly Cooper
Sunday, December 10, 2017

Boys
Talihina 58, Vian 49, OT
Girls
Talihina 39, Vian 31, OT
Tournaments
Pick and Shovel Classic in Hartshorne
Boys
Championship
Oktaha 66, Wilburton 62
3rd-Place Game
Clayton 65, Wister 48
Consolation Championship
Hartshorne 54, Tushka 27
Girls
Championship
Hartshorne 52, Wilburton 40
3rd-Place Game
Tushka 53, Clayton 38
Consolation Championship
Crowder 47, Oktaha 27
Porum Invitational Tournament
Boys
Championship
Panama 52, Webbers Falls 46
3rd-Place Game
Canadian 41, McCurtain 37
Consolation Championship
Hulbert 56, Cave Springs 49
Girls
Championship
Hulbert 51, Porum 45
3rd-Place Game
Panama 43, Canadian 33
Consolation Championship
McCurtain 45, Webbers Falls 41
Quinton Tournament
Girls
Championship
Pocola 69, Morris 32
3rd-Place Game
Quinton 28, Rattan 24
Consolation Championship
Caddo 41, Warner 23
7th-Place Game
Weleetka 41, Howe JV 37
Boys
Championship
Rattan 49, Caddo 44
3rd-Place Game
Howe 78, Quinton 54
Consolation Championship
Morris 48, Warner 47
7th-Place Game
Pocola 47, Weleetka 33
Nike Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Northside High School
Championship
Fort Smith Northside 41, Van Buren, Ark., 33
3rd-Place Game
Bossier City, La., 71, Howe 68
Consolation Championship
Altus Navajo 41, Vinita 39
7th-Place Game
Tulsa East Central 48, Fort Smith Southside 34

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

