Saturday's High School Softball Scores
Regular Season
McCurtain 9, Leflore 8
Leflore 20, McCurtain 7
Soper Paige Manion Memorial Tournament
Championship Round
Rattan 15, Coalgate 3, 1st game
Coalgate 18, Rattan 9, Coalgate wins tournament.
Winner's-Bracket Final
Coalgate 10, Calera 1
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Coalgate 21, Smithville 7
Calera 10, Rattan 5
Loser's Bracket
Opening Round
Fort Towson def. Coleman, Coleman eliminated.
Second Round
Fort Towson 8, Idabel 7, Idabel eliminated.
Hugo 16, Clayton 3, Clayton eliminated.
Wright City 6, Rock Creek 4, Rock Creek eliminated.
Soper 10, Antlers 6, Antlers eliminated.
Third Round
Hugo 10, Fort Towson 9, 8 inn.
Soper 14, Wright City 3, Wright City eliminated.
Quarterfinals
Soper 8, Smithville 3, Smithville eliminated.
Rattan 11, Hugo 0, Hugo eliminated.
Semifinal
Rattan 14, Soper 6, Soper eliminated.
Final
Rattan 18, Calera 17, Calera eliminated.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
