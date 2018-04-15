Saturday's High School Softball Scores

Bill Watts Spring Classic at Battiest

Championship

Heavener 21, Battiest 5

Winners's-Bracket Final

Heavener def. Smithville by forfeit.

Winner's-Bracket Semifinal

Heavener 11, Haworth 2

Loser's-Bracket Final

Battiest def. Smithville by forfeit, Smithville eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Battiest 18, McCurtain 6, McCurtain, which was eliminated, was awarded third-place plaque.

Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Battiest 11, Heavener JV 1, Heavener JV eliminated.

McCurtain 15, Haworth 5, Haworth eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Second Round

Heavener JV 18, Clayton 15, Clayton eliminated.

Caney Tournament

Caddo 12, Red Oak 11

Stuart 17, Red Oak 11

Webbers Falls Tournament

Porum 12, Leflore 19, championship

Leflore 11, Keota 4

Leflore 14, Webbers Falls 2

Leflore 18, Eufaula 10

Keota 13, Gans 3

Webbers Falls 10, Keota 1

Keota 16, Savanna 8

Late Friday

Sallisaw 15, Poteau 3

Dale Festival

At Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee

Howe 14, Sterling 6

Editor's Note: The Bokoshe Lady Tigers did not participate in the Webbers Falls Tournament as scheduled.

