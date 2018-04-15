Saturday's High School Softball Scores
Bill Watts Spring Classic at Battiest
Championship
Heavener 21, Battiest 5
Winners's-Bracket Final
Heavener def. Smithville by forfeit.
Winner's-Bracket Semifinal
Heavener 11, Haworth 2
Loser's-Bracket Final
Battiest def. Smithville by forfeit, Smithville eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Semifinal
Battiest 18, McCurtain 6, McCurtain, which was eliminated, was awarded third-place plaque.
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Battiest 11, Heavener JV 1, Heavener JV eliminated.
McCurtain 15, Haworth 5, Haworth eliminated.
Loser's-Bracket Second Round
Heavener JV 18, Clayton 15, Clayton eliminated.
Caney Tournament
Caddo 12, Red Oak 11
Stuart 17, Red Oak 11
Webbers Falls Tournament
Porum 12, Leflore 19, championship
Leflore 11, Keota 4
Leflore 14, Webbers Falls 2
Leflore 18, Eufaula 10
Keota 13, Gans 3
Webbers Falls 10, Keota 1
Keota 16, Savanna 8
Late Friday
Sallisaw 15, Poteau 3
Dale Festival
At Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee
Howe 14, Sterling 6
Editor's Note: The Bokoshe Lady Tigers did not participate in the Webbers Falls Tournament as scheduled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
