Saturday/Weekend High School Baseball Scores
Sunday, March 26, 2017
McLoud Tournament
Jones 5, Poteau 1
Deer Creek-Edmond JV Tournament
Stillwater Freshmen 5, Poteau JV 3, championship game
Crowder Demon Classic
Stigler 3, Panama 2, championship game
Muldrow 6, Buffalo Valley 2, consolation finals
Okay Tournament
Spiro 12, Haskell 3, championship game
Smithville Tournament
Antlers 6, Howe 5, championship game
Howe 4, Smithville 3, 6 inn., championship semifinals
Clayton 3, Smithville 2, third-place game
Rattan Tournament
Red Oak 15, Hartshorne 5, championship game
Red Oak 10, Allen 3, Friday's championship semifinals
Red Oak 10, Durant JV 0, Thursday's opening-round game
Editor's note: The final two days of the Boswell Tournament was rained out.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: