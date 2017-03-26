Saturday/Weekend High School Baseball Scores [UPDATED]

McLoud Tournament

Jones 5, Poteau 1

Deer Creek-Edmond JV Tournament

Stillwater Freshmen 5, Poteau JV 3, championship game

Crowder Demon Classic

Stigler 3, Panama 2, championship game

Muldrow 6, Buffalo Valley 2, consolation finals

Okay Tournament

Spiro 12, Haskell 3, championship game

Oktaha Tournament

Oktaha 11, Wister 3, championship game

Smithville Tournament

Antlers 6, Howe 5, championship game

Howe 4, Smithville 3, 6 inn., championship semifinals

Clayton 3, Smithville 2, third-place game

Rattan Tournament

Red Oak 15, Hartshorne 5, championship game

Red Oak 10, Allen 3, Friday's championship semifinals

Red Oak 10, Durant JV 0, Thursday's opening-round game

Editor's note: The final two days of the Boswell Tournament was rained out.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley