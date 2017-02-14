School groups to compete at Poteau Chamber Banquet

Poteau Public School faculty, Carl Albert State College and Kiamichi Technology Center will by vying for your vote Thursday night at the 98th Annual Poteau Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

"We Owe It All to You" is this year's theme.

Each group has prepared a number they hope you will like and vote for. There will be guest judges, but you can vote for your favorite group by purchasing a ticket from one of the contestants early, or during the contest you can text your Verizon vote.

Make sure to get your vote in for your favorite group and make plans to attend the banquet Thursday.

There will be entertainment, good food and plenty of awards for this year's outstanding accomplishments.

There will also be a live and silent auction.

Bows or bums, come as you feel comfortable and be ready for a night of fun and community fellowship.