Schumpert to leave EOMC

Longtime area physician Dr. Don Schumpert, D.O., will be leaving Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center at the end of the year.

According to EOMC Marketing Director Amy Lomon, Schumpert and his wife are moving to Tulsa. Schumpert's in-law has been accepted into medical school there and the couple want to be near family and help with their grandchildren, Lomon said.

Lomon said Schumpert will be practicing at a medical clinic there.

Other doctors will be seeing Schumpert's patients at the EOMC Family Medical Clinic.

"We will miss him, and we want to thank him for all of his years of service to EOMC. We will miss him and wish him well and to enjoy time with his grandkids," Lomon said.

Schumpert has practiced medicine more than 30 years. He has more than 24 years with EOMC, where he has served as vice chief of staff, medical director and chief of staff.

His last day with EOMC will be Dec. 29.

