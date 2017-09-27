Senior defensive linemen glad for win over Metro Christian, but it’s time to get ready for Fort Gibson

DYNAMIC DUO — Poteau senior defensive ends Juan Martinez, left, and Hunter Sole, were glad the Pirates beat Tulsa Metro Christian last week but know they have to get focused for Friday night’s opponent, the Fort Gibson Tigers. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
September 27, 2017

The Poteau Pirates opened District 4A-4 play last Friday night with a hard-fought road win over the Tulsa Metro Christian Patriots.
“It was really big,” senior defensive end Juan Martinez said. “A lot of people said we couldn’t beat Metro. We came out and played like a team. We just put it to them and won.”
However, now it’s time to get ready for this Friday night’s opponent, Fort Gibson.
“Each week, we reflect on it [previous game] in film on Saturdays,” senior defensive end Hunter Sole said. “Then, on Mondays, we completely drop the last week and focus on the next week. We’re getting our heads on for Fort Gibson.”

