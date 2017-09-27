Senior defensive linemen glad for win over Metro Christian, but it’s time to get ready for Fort Gibson

The Poteau Pirates opened District 4A-4 play last Friday night with a hard-fought road win over the Tulsa Metro Christian Patriots.

“It was really big,” senior defensive end Juan Martinez said. “A lot of people said we couldn’t beat Metro. We came out and played like a team. We just put it to them and won.”

However, now it’s time to get ready for this Friday night’s opponent, Fort Gibson.

“Each week, we reflect on it [previous game] in film on Saturdays,” senior defensive end Hunter Sole said. “Then, on Mondays, we completely drop the last week and focus on the next week. We’re getting our heads on for Fort Gibson.”