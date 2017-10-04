Senior fullbacks/middle linebackers say Pirates will respond to Fort Gibson loss with a homecoming win Friday night

The Poteau Pirates suffered their first regular-season loss last Friday night in a 31-28 setback on the road against District 4A-4 rival Fort Gibson.

Senior fullbacks/middle linebackers Louden Stockton and Jonathan Rice both said the Pirates did not play their best last week, and that they will respond victoriously in Friday night’s 7 p.m. homecoming game against the Stilwell Indians at Costner Stadium.