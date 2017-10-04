Senior fullbacks/middle linebackers say Pirates will respond to Fort Gibson loss with a homecoming win Friday night

SEEKING HAPPY HOMECOMING FRIDAY NIGHT — Poteau senior fullbacks/middle linebackers Louden Stockton, left, and Jonathan Rice foresee the Pirates bouncing back from last Friday night’s road district loss to Fort Gibson with a homecoming win this Friday night over Stilwell. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, October 4, 2017

The Poteau Pirates suffered their first regular-season loss last Friday night in a 31-28 setback on the road against District 4A-4 rival Fort Gibson.
Senior fullbacks/middle linebackers Louden Stockton and Jonathan Rice both said the Pirates did not play their best last week, and that they will respond victoriously in Friday night’s 7 p.m. homecoming game against the Stilwell Indians at Costner Stadium.

Category: