Senior QB says Sallisaw game always a special one for Poteau

There’s the Oklahoma-Texas Red River Shootout, Bedlam and the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Redskins. In these parts, a high school game that has that much clout is Poteau vs. Sallisaw.

“We really don’t like each other,” Poteau senior quarterback Ben Klutts said. “That’s a big part of it. We always want to beat them, and they always want to beat us. That always makes it a huge game.”