Senior receiver/defensive back says Poteau will bounce back against Fort Gibson Tigers

NEW-LOOK PIRATE — Poteau senior wide receiver/defensive back Dawson Perry says the Pirates will have a new demeanor this Friday night's home District 4A-4 game against Fort Gibson after last week's district opening-loss to Tulsa Metro Christian. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, September 28, 2016

The District 4A-4 season did not open well for the Poteau Pirates, losing 48-21 to the Tulsa Metro Christian Patriots last Friday night at Costner Stadium.
"We just came out real flat," Poteau senior wide receiver/defensive back Dawson Perry said. We just couldn't get things going. It wasn't fun at all. It was pretty bad. We've gotten those corrected this week."

