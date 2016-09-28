Senior receiver/defensive back says Poteau will bounce back against Fort Gibson Tigers
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, September 28, 2016
The District 4A-4 season did not open well for the Poteau Pirates, losing 48-21 to the Tulsa Metro Christian Patriots last Friday night at Costner Stadium.
"We just came out real flat," Poteau senior wide receiver/defensive back Dawson Perry said. We just couldn't get things going. It wasn't fun at all. It was pretty bad. We've gotten those corrected this week."
