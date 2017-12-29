Several local football players nab special honors from District B-8
By:
David Seeley
Friday, December 29, 2017
The Keota Lions and Arkoma Mustangs were the top two teams of District B-8 this past football season. Thus, they garnered 12 of the 22 individual district honors for 2017.
Most Valuable Player — Isaiah Cobbe, Arkoma.
Quarterback of the Year — Chaz Williams, Keota.
Running Backs of the Year — Keelyn Parker, Keota; Kobe Ragsdale, Arkoma.
Offensive Linemen of the Year — David Morris, Arkoma; Kade Johnson, Keota.
Split End/Tight End of the Year — Cordell Ramsey, Keota.
Linebackers of the Year — Mykiah Oosahwe, Arkoma; Kaleb Heffner, Keota.
Defensive Lineman of the Year — Rylan Mooneyham, Keota.
Cornerbacks of the Year — Brandon Geer, Keota; Harley McAlister, Arkoma.
