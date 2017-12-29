Several local football players nab special honors from District B-8

The Keota Lions and Arkoma Mustangs were the top two teams of District B-8 this past football season. Thus, they garnered 12 of the 22 individual district honors for 2017.

• • •

Most Valuable Player — Isaiah Cobbe, Arkoma.

Quarterback of the Year — Chaz Williams, Keota.

Running Backs of the Year — Keelyn Parker, Keota; Kobe Ragsdale, Arkoma.

Offensive Linemen of the Year — David Morris, Arkoma; Kade Johnson, Keota.

Split End/Tight End of the Year — Cordell Ramsey, Keota.

Linebackers of the Year — Mykiah Oosahwe, Arkoma; Kaleb Heffner, Keota.

Defensive Lineman of the Year — Rylan Mooneyham, Keota.

Cornerbacks of the Year — Brandon Geer, Keota; Harley McAlister, Arkoma.