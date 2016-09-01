Several Thursday’s Games Rained Out

Several games on the diamonds were rained out Thursday.

Softball games lost to the rain were Poteau’s conference doubleheader at Broken Bow, Whitesboro and McCurtain at Arkoma, Cameron at Keota, Wilburton at Pocola, Clayton at Talihina, Heavener and Sallisaw-Central at Warner and Buffalo Valley at Smithville. The Howe-Hartshorne game was still on as of press time as was the Tushka Tournament where Panama and Wister are playing.

Baseball games rained out were Buffalo Valley at Wister, Smithville at Whitesboro, Howe’s Green Valley Conference doubleheader at McCurtain and Oktaha at Red Oak.