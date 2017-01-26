Sex offender and friends behind bars

Colton Potter, the convicted rapist, was caught shortly after midnight, Thursday morning. LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said that numerous people had been questioned or arrested over the week for harboring a fugitive. While authorities searched Wednesday night, they added Morgan Daly, Alvin Satterfield and Doyle "Fonzie" Potter to that list. Satterfields wife was also charged with harboring a fugitive but was not taken into custody due to health related issues.

Potter was originally arrested and charged with first degree rape in 2009. According to the original affidavit, A 12 year old girl told her mother and police that she had been at the "Rock Garage" in Poteau and that her and Potter walked down the road to a wooded area and had sexual intercourse.

Potter was later called in for questions and denied the incident but continued to change his story, later admitting to having intercourse with the girl, who would have been 13 years old at the time of this instance, in the swimming pool at Twyman Park in Poteau.

Potter was 18 at the time of the incident according to the affidavit.

