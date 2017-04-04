Shady Point business raises funds for Make-A-Wish

On Friday, Shady Point Body Shop was one of approximately 40 stops that 99.9 KTCS visited on its six-week long Make-A-Wish fundraising drive, prior to its radiothon.

The radiothon will be held Friday, April 7. Radio personality D.C. said that they are at the $29,000 mark but most of the donations will come in during the 24 hour radio fundraiser. The ultimate goal is to raise $200,000 for 25 local children.

The Make-A-Wish foundation grants terminally ill children the gift of a wish. Each wish costs an average of $8,000 for it to become a reality.

Shady Point Body Shop has participated in the event for several years and they increase their goal each year. This year, their goal was $5,000. Co-owner Adam Castillo pledged to shave his mustache for the first time in 40 years if the goal was reached.

By 1 p.m. when the KTCS Live Remote Show ended, they had raised $8,820 for Make-A-Wish, ensuring that at least one wish would be granted. As promised, Castillo let D.C. shave his mustache as the crowd applauded.

Co-owner Jessica Castillo said, "If we can grant those wishes, that's what we're here for."

There is still time to be a part of the campaign. On April 7, call KTCS and they will be taking donations and pledges over the phone.