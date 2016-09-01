Sheriff seizes 100 marijuana plants in southern LeFlore County

On Wednesday [Aug. 31], 100 marijuana plants were seized on Lenox Loop between Whitesboro and Muse in southern LeFlore County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jackalina M. Jordan, Daniel Garcia, Jose Garcia and Buck D. Jordan were arrested in the bust.

They are being held in the Detention Center on charges of cultivating marijuana.

The Sheriff's Office worked alongside the United States Forest Service Law Enforcement Division and Talihina Police Department.