Shots allegedly heard near PKMS
By:
Jenny Huggins
Monday, September 26, 2016
POTEAU, OK
Poteau Police officers responded to reports of shots fired on Page street near Pansy Kidd Middle School Monday afternoon. Poteau PD set up a perimeter around the neighborhood and school to keep everyone safe.
A suspect was later taken into custody and the shots were determined to be fireworks but an arrest was still made. More information and pictures will be available in Tuesday's edition of the Poteau Daily News.
PDN Photo by Kim McConnell
