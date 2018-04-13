Six CASC baseball sophomores sign to go play at four-year schools

It was a super six for the Carl Albert State College baseball team as six players have signed letters of intent to play at four-year schools beginning next season.

Three of them, Red Oak’s Chase Butcher and Ryan Collins with Ada’s East Central University and Red Oak’s Colt Browne with Tahlequah’s Northeastern State University, signed in a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. The other three, Hunter Huckabee with the University of Arkansas-Monticello, T.J. Childree with Delta State in Cleveland, Miss., and C.J. Edwards with Claremore’s Rogers State College.