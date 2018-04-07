Slow-Pitch LCT Tournament will not begin until at least Tuesday

The 2018 LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament will not begin until at least Tuesday, LCT Tournament Director Jim Roll said. Roll said that the decision was made to not start Monday as originally scheduled due to the possibility of the teachers’ walkout ongoing and other circumstances. Poteau and Cameron have not had their softball teams playing their regular-scheduled games due to the walkout.

Roll said that every attempt will be made to play it so that all 13 teams, and especially their seniors, will get a chance to play in it. He said there’s a possibility that it will be turned into a single-day, single-elimination format event Thursday at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex.