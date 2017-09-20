Soccer Studs

The Poteau Pirates youth soccer team won the Tournament of Independence last weekend in Fort Smith, Ark. Front row, from left — Johnathon Baeza, Bryan Rangel, Damion Sanchez, Eddie Martinez, Samuel Telca, Brandon Sanchez and Diego Reyes. Back row — Coach Edwin Espinoza, Jorge Medina, Jacob Gutierrez, Bryan Valdivias, Alex Flake, Mikkel Torrez, Julian Sanchez and Alan Cazares. Not pictured — Coach Jorge Martinez. Poteau High School is honoring the team today. Photo Submitted by Edwin Espinoza
Wednesday, September 20, 2017

