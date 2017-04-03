Softball, baseball games rained out [UPDATED]
Monday, April 3, 2017
Several of Monday's softball and baseball games were rained out.
Softball games rained out were Heavener at Talihina, Howe and Rattan at Red Oak, Arkoma and Okay at Porum, Bokoshe at Quinton, Leflore and Gore at McCurtain and Panama and Checotah at Warner. The Arkoma-Okay-Porum three-way has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday in Porum.
Monday's Soper-Buffalo Valley game was rained out, while Webbers Falls canceled on Keota.
