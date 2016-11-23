Sooner State leads in low gas prices

Oklahoma is No. 1 in cheapest gasoline, according to AAA Oklahoma. Poteau gasoline prices were even lower.

“Out on the road, Thanksgiving motorists will find higher gasoline prices anywhere they drive outside Oklahoma,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma.

“Not only is Oklahoma’s pump price average the lowest of the 50 states, it’s also a full nickel below the three states that are tied for second place: Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri, all standing [Monday] at $1.90.”

GasBuddy averaged Sooner State average price of regular gasoline as even lower at $1.80, according to their daily survey of 2,294 gas stations across the state.

In Poteau on Tuesday afternoon, holiday travelers saw these prices for regular per gallon of gasoline:

• Bud's: $1.77.

• E-Z Mart: $1.76.

• KP's: $1.77.

• Tote-A-Poke: $1.99 (no ethanol).

• Choctaw Travel Plaza: $1.82.

• Murphy USA: $1.77.

Across the U.S., 43.5 million Americans were projected to take to the road on Thanksgiving, including 555,600 Oklahomans.

For the date of Nov. 21, GasBuddy's historical data showed a wide range of prices over the past five years in Oklahoma: $1.84 per gallon in 2015, $2.62 in 2014, $2.89 in 2013, $3.14 in 2012 and $3.15 in 2011.

By the end of the year, AAA said national gasoline prices are expected to rise to nearly $2 per gallon.