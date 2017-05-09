Sophomore Recognition

Six Carl Albert State College sophomore softball players were recognized on Sophomore Day for their regular-season finale April 25 prior to the home-finale doubleheader against Western Oklahoma State College. From left — Devyn Gregory of Greenwood, Ark.; Emilee Jamerson of Valliant; Lexey Branscum of Whitesboro; Samantha Wolf of Idabel; Erin Bruner of Quinton; and Kendra Swindle of Panama. Photo by Judi White
Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Category: