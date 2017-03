Monday

At Idabel

Panama vs. Coalgate, 1 p.m.

At Valliant

Talihina vs. Valliant, 3 p.m.

Tuesday

At Broken Bow

Talihina vs. Broken Bow JV, 11 a.m.

At Idabel

Panama vs. Plainview, 3 p.m.

Panama vs. Idabel, 5 p.m.

Editor's note: Wednesday's match-ups will be determined by how teams finish in their respective pool.