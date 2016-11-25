Spiro coach envisioned wrestling being part of the athletic program

Two LeFlore County high schools, Poteau and Talihina, have had wrestling for a while. Get ready to add a third school. About two years ago, wrestling started getting active in Spiro, with the Spiro Youth Wrestling Club being formed as well as starting a wrestling program at the middle school level with the hopes of eventually getting it to the high school level.

All of this was the mastermind of Spiro wrestling coach David Hogan.