Spiro girl spreads cheer with Christmas light display

Six miles west of Spiro, you will find a light show and a tour given by a special little girl.

"Lara Mcgehee is a beautiful and intelligent 5-year-old little girl old who was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at age 17 months. Rett Syndrome is a rare neurological condition effecting one in 15,000 girls. Lara is limited in mobility and speech but is cognitively advanced for her age," her family stated in an email.

"Lara does not allow the challenges that she faces to slow her down and she wants to share her love for Christmas with others while helping those less fortunate."

Lara and her family have a walk through a Christmas light display set up so Lara can celebrate and help others. The price of the tour is one nonperishable food item to be donated to the local food bank.

Schedule a tour by logging into "Lara's Christmas Lights Tours" on Facebook. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

The address of the light tour is 15681 Avis Circle behind Sac n Pac outside of Spiro.

Tours can be requested between Christmas and Jan. 1. Her family asks that you RSVP if you are planning on coming. Lara and her family will be delivering the food they collect to the food bank on Jan. 1.