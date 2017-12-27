Spiro, Panama football players honored by District 2A-6; four Bulldogs, three Razorbacks nab special recognitions

Since both the Spiro Bulldogs and the Panama Razorbacks made the playoffs, District 2A-6 honored four ’Dogs and three Hogs with special honors as part of the 2017 All-District 2A-6 Football Team.

* * *

Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Deontei Braggs, Spiro; Sydney Fout, Panama.

Co-Defensive Player of the Year — Caleb Matthews, Spiro; Justin Johnson, Hartshorne.

Co-Offensive Backs of the Year — Malik Roberson, Spiro; Kale Barcheers, Panama, Kyler Gee, Antlers.

Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year — Dawson Restine, Panama; Cason Akard, Antlers.

Linebacker of the Year — Ethan Caldwell, Spiro; Matt Bloodworth, Antlers.

First-Team Members

Spiro — Hunter Clouse, A.J. Johnson, Seth Rinke, Matthew Smith.

Panama — Keyton Watson, Dakota Eaves, Collin Simkins, Jacob Mantooth, Tanner Thompson.

Honorable Mention

Spiro — Cameryn Callahan.