Spiro, Panama football players honored by District 2A-6; four Bulldogs, three Razorbacks nab special recognitions
Since both the Spiro Bulldogs and the Panama Razorbacks made the playoffs, District 2A-6 honored four ’Dogs and three Hogs with special honors as part of the 2017 All-District 2A-6 Football Team.
Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Deontei Braggs, Spiro; Sydney Fout, Panama.
Co-Defensive Player of the Year — Caleb Matthews, Spiro; Justin Johnson, Hartshorne.
Co-Offensive Backs of the Year — Malik Roberson, Spiro; Kale Barcheers, Panama, Kyler Gee, Antlers.
Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year — Dawson Restine, Panama; Cason Akard, Antlers.
Linebacker of the Year — Ethan Caldwell, Spiro; Matt Bloodworth, Antlers.
First-Team Members
Spiro — Hunter Clouse, A.J. Johnson, Seth Rinke, Matthew Smith.
Panama — Keyton Watson, Dakota Eaves, Collin Simkins, Jacob Mantooth, Tanner Thompson.
Honorable Mention
Spiro — Cameryn Callahan.
