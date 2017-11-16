Spiro senior linebackers want winning streak, playoff run to keep going on

Spiro senior linebackers Ethan Caldwell and Caleb Matthews were very fearful after a 30-14 loss to Antlers on Oct. 20 that there were not going to be any playoffs in the Bulldogs' future. However, after convincing wins over Panama (56-20) and Hartshorne (34-12), the ’Dogs made the playoffs. The third win of the streak was last week's Class 2A playoff opener, a 41-30 road win over Okemah.

Now, the Bulldogs will get a Class 2A second-round playoff game at 7 tonight on the road against No. 2 Tulsa Holland Hall.