Spiro softball duo sign college letters of intent on Wednesday; Harper signs with NSU; Tobler heading to Arkansas Tech
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
There’s an adage that says, “Twice as nice.” That was indeed the case for the Spiro High School softball program Wednesday afternoon as softball players Hallie Harper and Hannah Tobler signed letters of intent in a combined signing ceremony inside the Spiro Multipurpose Gym.
Harper signed with Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, while Tobler inked with Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Ark.
Category: