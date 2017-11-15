Spiro softball duo sign college letters of intent on Wednesday; Harper signs with NSU; Tobler heading to Arkansas Tech

Spiro softball players Hannah Tobler, left, and Hallie Harper each sign their respective letters of intent with Arkansas Tech and Northeastern State University during a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon inside the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. Sharing the moment are Tobler's and Harper's family and Spiro softball coach D.J. Gist, back center. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

There’s an adage that says, “Twice as nice.” That was indeed the case for the Spiro High School softball program Wednesday afternoon as softball players Hallie Harper and Hannah Tobler signed letters of intent in a combined signing ceremony inside the Spiro Multipurpose Gym.
Harper signed with Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, while Tobler inked with Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Ark.

