Spiro track girls sign college letters Thursday morning
By:
David Seeley
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Last weekend, the Spiro Lady Bulldogs track team won the Class 3A State Meet, with three relays and an individual winning state championships. Four senior members of that team signed college letters of intent Thursday morning. The trio of Kaici Phillips, Miriah Steele, Abena Sey signed with the University of Central Oklahoma, while Pool inked her letter with Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa.
