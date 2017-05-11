Spiro track girls sign college letters Thursday morning

Four Spiro Lady Bulldogs tracksters signed college letters of intent in a signing ceremony Thursday. Jimmie Pool, front left, signed with Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, while Miriah Steele, Abena Sey and Kaici Phillips, from second from left to right, signed with the University of Central Oklahoma. Sharing the moment are Spiro coaches Kayla Carrington, back left, and Chris Bunch. Photo Courtesy Kayla Carrington
Last weekend, the Spiro Lady Bulldogs track team won the Class 3A State Meet, with three relays and an individual winning state championships. Four senior members of that team signed college letters of intent Thursday morning. The trio of Kaici Phillips, Miriah Steele, Abena Sey signed with the University of Central Oklahoma, while Pool inked her letter with Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa.

