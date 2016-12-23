Spiro woman dies in late night crash Wednesday

A Spiro woman is dead after a late night crash Wednesday on Lock and Dam Road in northern LeFlore County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the victim as 67-year-old Leilia Brown. OHP said she died at the scene of the single-vehicle wreck.

According to the collision report, Brown was headed southbound when her 2014 Chevrolet left the road to the right, struck a fence and then a tree. Her seat belt was in use at the time, the report says.

OHP said the wreck occurred 0.3 mile north of U.S. 271 about 11:15 p.m.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation with OHP Trooper Ryan Williams listed as investigator.