Spiro woman dies in late night crash Wednesday
By:
Amanda Corbin
Friday, December 23, 2016
SPIRO
A Spiro woman is dead after a late night crash Wednesday on Lock and Dam Road in northern LeFlore County.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the victim as 67-year-old Leilia Brown. OHP said she died at the scene of the single-vehicle wreck.
According to the collision report, Brown was headed southbound when her 2014 Chevrolet left the road to the right, struck a fence and then a tree. Her seat belt was in use at the time, the report says.
OHP said the wreck occurred 0.3 mile north of U.S. 271 about 11:15 p.m.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation with OHP Trooper Ryan Williams listed as investigator.
