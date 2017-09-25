Spiro's Whitfield has another good game for Tulsa, but its defense needs improvement

Former Spiro standout McKinley Whitfield had another outstanding game for Tulsa on Saturday afternoon, matching his career-high of 10 tackles in the Golden Hurricane’s battle against New Mexico on the Skelly Field turf at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Unfortunately, Tulsa finished on the short end of a 16-13 score, as the Lobos hit a 53-yard, game-winning, field goal with no time left. Tulsa is now 1-3 heading into its American Athletic Conference opener this Saturday afternoon against unbeaten Navy (3-0 overall, 2-0 in the American) at home.

One problem Tulsa has had this season so far is its defense. Yes, it allowed 16 points to New Mexico, compared to an average of 51.7 points in its first three games. Although Tulsa made some key goal-line stops, it still yielded big plays that allowed the Lobos to finish with 446 yards. The Hurricane totaled 286.