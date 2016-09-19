Sponsors sought for sheriff vs. PD tournament

Sponsors are being sought for a softball tournament scheduled Oct. 1 in Poteau.

The Sheriff Shriners Classic Softball Tournament will be at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex.

The tournament will be LeFlore County Sheriff's Office vs. Poteau Police Department.

Local businesses and individuals can sponsor at a gold sponsorship for $150 and silver sponsorship at $75.

Sponsors will have their name placed on a large sponsors banner with designation of sponsorship level, organizers said.

One-hundred percent of proceeds will benefit Bedouin Shriner's Temple of Muskogee to help provide medical and transportation services to children with physical disabilities.

For more information, contact Kenny Morgan, event coordinator, at (918) 312-7140.