Sports Photo of the Week

SWING FOR THE STARS — Edna Olienyk from Fort Smith, Ark., prepares to send the golf ball flying during Monday's play day in the River Valley Pro-Am Golf Association at Wolf Ridge County Club. Golfers from areas such as LeFlore County, Fort Smith and Van Buren, Ark., participated in the play day. PDN photo by Katelyn Howard
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

