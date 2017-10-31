Sports Photo of the Week

FIRST TEE PROGRAM CELEBRATES HALLOWEEN — Wyatt Price is dressed up for Halloween as he works on his putting during Tuesday afternoon’s next-to-last class of the First Tee Program’s After School Fall Session at Wolf Ridge Country Club. The final class day for the session will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday at Wolf Ridge Country Club. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

