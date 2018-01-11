Sports Photo of the Week

PARDON ME! — Pansy Kidd Middle School's Katelynn Cardoza, left, tries to get away from Heavener defender Liz Chitwood, right, as PKMS coach Casey Hemphill, back left, and Heavener coach Ray West watch during Tuesday's championship quarterfinal of the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at the Wister Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, January 11, 2018

