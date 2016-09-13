Sports Photo of the Week

SAFE! — Wister baserunner Kati Patterson, front, slides underneath the tag of Pocola second baseman Payton Thornburg, right, as Pocola shortstop Summer Perkins backs up the play during Tuesday night's winner's-bracket semifinals of the 2016 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, September 13, 2016

