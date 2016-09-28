Sports Photo of the Week

SAFE! — Poteau baserunner Madison Williamson, center, slides across home plate safely before Panama catcher Mikah Rothermel, left, can apply a tag. Panama pitcher Sydnee Haynes, back right, watches as umpire Steven Blair gets ready to make the call during Monday's Senior Night game for Poteau. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, September 28, 2016

