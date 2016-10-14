Sports Photo of the Week

LEAVING ON A JETT PLANE — Poteau wide receiver Jett Pitchford, left, eludes a Sallisaw tackler and scores on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ben Klutts for Poteau's first score against Sallisaw in Thursday night's District 4A-4 game at Costner Stadium. PDN photo by John Sullivan
