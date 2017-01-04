Sports Photo of the Week

JUST WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU'RE GOING? — Howe's Braydon Oglesby, right, tries to get past Pansy Kidd Middle School defender Jaxon Dorsey during Tuesday's championship quarterfinal game of the 2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at Razorback Events Center. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Category: