Sports Photo of the Week

UP FOR TWO — Howe's Taya Kellogg, right, takes a shot over Talihina defender Hailey McClain, left, as Kellogg's teammate, Jalei Oglesby, watches during Thursday night's Class 2A Regional Tournament championship semifinal on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium. Photo by Holly Cooper
Friday, February 24, 2017

