St. Paddy's Day 5k set March 4

The annual St. Paddy's Day 5k hosted by the Patrick Lynch Public Library Friends is set for March 4 in Poteau.

Early registration is $25 and race-day registration $30. Registration and packet pick-up will be at 8 a.m. on race day and the 5k run/walk begins at 9 a.m.

The Little Leprechaun Dash for kids will follow at 9:15 a.m., which is free to attend with T-shirts for sale at $12.

The race will be chip timed. Race shirts are guaranteed if you register by Feb. 20. Medals will be given to all participants. There also will be a best costume award.

Checks should be made payable to Patrick Lynch Public Library Friends Inc., and mailed or dropped off at the library located on 206 S. McKenna, Poteau, OK 74953.

You also can register online at www.runsignup.com/stpaddysday5k.

For more information, call Shantel Moore at (918) 649-5757or email at stpaddy5k@gmail.com.