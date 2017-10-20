State Bound

The Kinta Eagles cross country team finished seventh at last Saturday’s Class 2A Regional Meet in Henryetta to qualify all runners for this Saturday’s state meet at Shawnee’s Gordon Coopoer Vo-Tech Center. Front row, from left — Cooper Oaks, Harley Jordan and Braden Ray. Back row — Haoran Zhang, Thomas Fobber, Joshua Lynch, Cameron Ray and coach Jay Ray. Photo by Janette Snow
Friday, October 20, 2017

Category: