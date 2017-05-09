State Champion

Poteau High School wrestler Jarrett Lilley placed first in Freestyle and Greco Regional Tournament this past weekend at Supulpa. He qualified for the state tournament this weekend in Cushing. If he places high enough at state, he will qualify to go to the national tournament in Fargo, N.D., this summer. He also will have the chance to go to the Great Plains Tournament the first week of June in Kansas. Photo by Beth Lilley
